Fine Gael TD says property vandalised in Ballybrack was NOT to be used for refugees

The TD called the incident in Ballybrack last week “unacceptable destruction and disruption.”

A Fine Gael TD has said a building that was vandalised in Ballybrack last week was not going to be used as refugee accommodation, despite claims made by protesters.

A second property in the Dublin suburb - The Ramblers Rest – is also not being considered, TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has confirmed.

In a letter to residents, the local TD said the Department of Integration is evaluating whether another building in the area is suitable to accommodate female international protection applicants.

"A detailed assessment must take place before any property can be deemed suitable as accommodation for international protection applicants,” she said, adding that it is a “preliminary query.”

"It is worth noting that the property that was vandalised last week is not the property that was intended for consideration as refugee accommodation,” said Ms Caroll MacNeill.

"Further to that, a second property, The Ramblers Rest, has not been offered to DECDIY (Department of Equality, Children, Disability, Integration and Youth) either and no enquiries have been made about the offer process in relation to this property.”

She told residents that she is available to discuss the issue further.

“Unacceptable destruction and disruption in Ballybrack tonight,” the TD said.

"Always happy to engage in a constructive way but vandalism of an empty building in an effort to frighten and intimidate local residents is not the way forward.”

Speaking to Virgin Media’s Tonight last week, the TD said she was “sorry” to see the high level of garda presence in the area but that she believes it was “appropriate and proportionate”.

"It’s not, in any way, typical of the village,” she said, adding that there is “a massive problem with misinformation.”

The family home of Independent councillor Hugh Lewis was targeted at 11.30pm last Monday night. The councillor grew up in the house and his 78-year-old father, Patrick, still lives there. His father was in the room when the rock came through the window.

"It’s my family home. My father lives there now. He is rather shook and upset. He was in the front room at the time,” Cllr Lewis said.

A threatening note was attached, referencing the councillors support for refugees and asylum seekers and saying: “This is your last warning.”

The councillor said he will continue to support refugees and asylum seekers, while also campaigning for social housing for homeless people.

"It’s not about pitting one against the other,” he said

"I have certainly made my opinions clearly known on the matter. There is an amplification of misinformation and scaremongering. I would appeal to people to get factual information,” he added.