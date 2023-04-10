Finance expert claims Kinahan cartel hired him to invest €225m in ‘art and whiskey’

The financial advisor said he was asked to set up “banking schemes” so that the organised crime group could invest large sums of money.

A man has claimed he was involved in a conspiracy to launder more than €225 million for the Kinahan cartel.

The financial advisor, referred to as ‘Opel’, said he was asked to set up “banking schemes” so that the organised crime group run by Daniel Kinahan (45), his brother Christopher (42), and their father Christy Kinahan Snr (66), could invest large sums of money.

He told The Sunday Times that the notorious cartel initially recruited him in 2020 to launder around €67 million after putting him in contact with a mysterious “middleman”, but the figure later rose to just over €225 million (£200 million).

‘Opel’ created an investment scheme where the Kinahans and their associates would transfer money from Hong Kong – the proceeds of dodgy property investments.

The cash was transferred in small amounts to a host of international offshore accounts to “avoid drawing attention from the Chinese government”, the Times reports.

Christy Kinahan Senior

‘Opel’ was told that he was working with three Irishmen, although he never met the trio at the top of the cartel.

“I never met the Kinahans. I thought they were ultra-high-net-worth clients of a guy I knew,” he explained.

“My function was simply to set up banking schemes so they could invest substantial sums of money in various jurisdictions around the world. We are talking about investments in art, wine, crypto, whiskey and stocks.”

However, the group’s middleman, who is alleged to be a German or Austrian national, “would talk” about the Kinahans with Opel.

“He was constantly flying to Dubai and sometimes Spain and other countries in Europe to sort out problems for them.”

‘Opel’ and the middleman engaged in discussions about tactics of laundering the Kinahan cartel’s money, with early suggestions including investing in a Banksy piece worth $16 million and a painting by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama that was being auctioned for almost $3 million at the time.’

But things went south when the Kinahans and the middleman “vanished” last year after the US government imposed sanctions on the cartel.

‘Opel’ claimed that he did not know that he was working for the mobsters until the American sanctions were broadcast worldwide.

He said that he was only aware that he was “working for a father and son team that were supposedly the biggest drug dealers in Europe.”

“This was long before the Kinahan name was widely publicised,” he added.