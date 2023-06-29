Final resting place for little Nadia (5) tortured and murdered by her stepfather

Stepfather begins his 22-year sentence for killing schoolgirl who had 70 injuries on her body

Handout photo of injuries to the head of five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

Handout photo of injuries to the back and upper limbs of five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

This is the grave of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska – the little girl tortured and murdered by her stepfather in her Belfast home.

Nadia is buried in the small village of Bogdaniec in western Poland, close to the home of her beloved grandmother Alfreda Wrzesinska.

In 2016, when Ms Wrzesinska’s daughter, Aleksandra Wahab, Nadia’s mum, told her that she and Nadia were moving to Ireland to begin a new life with a man she had met on the internet, Ms Wrzesinska asked her daughter to leave Nadia in Poland until she settled in Ireland.

However, Aleksandra refused to leave her daughter behind – a decision which was to lead to the child’s horrific death.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska with her mother Aleksandra

On Wednesday, Abdul Wahab (35), the man Nadia’s mother met and later married in Ireland, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years for killing the five-year-old in December 2019.

Aleksandra Wahab (29) was handed an 11-year sentence for a lesser charge of causing or allowing her death.

A court was told Nadia had suffered up to 70 separate injuries on her body during regular attacks at the family’s home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey.

These included eight broken ribs, a fractured collarbone and a fractured pelvis.

Some of the injuries were consistent with “blunt force trauma”.

Her little body could eventually take no more and Nadia died on December 19, 2019, after yet another beating.

The cause of her death was recorded as a skull fracture that lead to bleeding on the brain, as well as abdominal bleeding from injuries to her liver and bowel.

A judge last week described Nadia’s killing at the hands of those who should have been protecting her as “brutal, merciless and outrageous”.

Her grave in Bogdaniec is surrounded by flowers and colourful windmills. A single teddy bear sits under the inscription ‘Sleeping with Angels’ on her headstone.

A victim impact statement by Nadia’s grandmother was read out at last week’s court hearing.

“I have never imagined that something like this could happen, and that the life of my granddaughter would be taken by her mother and my daughter and her current husband,” said Ms Wrzesinska.

She added that she loved her granddaughter very much and relives “this trauma every day”.

A statement released by the PSNI after last week’s sentencing on behalf of Nadia’s family in Poland said her “young and innocent life” had been “cruelly taken away”.

“Our little one was loved and treasured by her family here in Poland.

“We have supported the police investigation over the last traumatic three and a half years, and are truly grateful to everyone for their support.

“We’re still, however, trying to come to terms with what happened to Nadia. And I’m not sure that we ever will. To be honest, our worlds have been shattered.

“Nadia will always remain in the heart of her loving grandmother and her closest family in Poland.”

Nadia’s nightmare began when her mother started an online relationship with Abdul Wahab, who was originally from Pakistan. Nadia’s father, who is Polish, played no part in her life and offered no support before or after her birth in September 2014.

The Wahabs agreed to meet for the first time at Shannon Airport in Ireland in January 2016.

Despite the appeals from her family, Aleksandra insisted on bringing her daughter Nadia to Ireland with her.

The couple are believed to have married in a religious ceremony in the Republic in 2016 and later in a civil ceremony in Northern Ireland in 2018.

They had moved to Northern Ireland in 2017, the same year the couple had their first child together.

When she was arrested in December 2019, Aleksandra Wahab, who converted to Islam from Catholicism after meeting her husband, was pregnant with their second child.

Nadia pictured with Abdul Wahab

The court was told last week that both children are now in the care system pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Sentencing Abdul Wahab last week at Laganside courthouse in Belfast, Mr Justice O’Hara highlighted the difference between how he treated Nadia and his son.

“What Mr Wahab did to his stepdaughter was brutal, merciless and outrageous. The contrast with his untouched son who was then only two years old is dramatic and shocking,” he said.

The court was told the boy was regularly taken to the doctor, while Nadia had never had a doctor’s visit. Tests also showed the boy’s teeth were “fine”, while Nadia’s were in a “state of decline”. In June 2018, a health visitor referred Nadia for treatment for black and decaying teeth. However, Nadia failed to attend appointments.

An earlier court was told police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death found no toys, dolls or teddy bears at the family home.

A pink bicycle was located at the property, although investigations revealed it was a present from a family member in Poland rather than Nadia’s parents.

School records revealed a 64 per cent attendance rate for Nadia, who was a primary one pupil at St James’s Primary School in Newtownabbey, in the months prior to her death.

At the time of their initial arrests, the Wahabs both claimed Nadia’s death was accidental. However, in January this year, Abdul Wahab pleaded guilty to the murder of Nadia as well as two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Aleksandra Wahab had also changed her pleas to guilty in relation to the lesser charges.

As he imposed the 22-year tariff on Abdul Wahab, Mr Justice O’Hara spoke of the “brutality” inflicted on the child which resulted in a “horrific collection of injuries”.

Jailing Aleksandra Wahab for causing or allowing the death of her daughter, the judge said she must have been aware of the “violent beatings” her husband was inflicting on her daughter – but “completely failed” to protect her.

He said: “I don’t accept for a second that she did not know that Nadia was being repeatedly beaten and attacked by her husband.”

After the sentencing, a senior PSNI detective involved in the murder investigation said Nadia was “a young and innocent child” who had suffered dreadfully.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Nadia died from head and abdominal injuries. However, she also sustained multiple fractures to her skull, ribs, pelvis and collarbone, and serious injuries to her brain and liver.

“At the time of her death, she had over 70 surface injuries on her body which had been inflicted on various occasions over a six-month period.

“Nadia, who was a young and innocent child, had been subjected to a campaign of violence by her stepfather, while her mother ignored the very obvious attacks being carried out.

“They failed to ever seek medical treatment for any of her injuries. This was the ultimate betrayal of trust by the two people who should have protected, loved and cared for Nadia.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and from the start we have worked closely with specialist prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Service to get justice for Nadia.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of colleagues in the Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, who fought so hard to save Nadia’s life.

“My thoughts today are with Nadia’s grandmother and extended family in Poland, who have suffered unimaginable heartache and pain.”

In January 2020, Abdul and Aleksandra Wahab were released from custody to attend a funeral service for Nadia.

After her remains were returned to Poland, Nadia was buried near her grandmother’s home.

If you have concerns about the well-being of a child, you can contact the NSPCC helpline by calling 08088 005000 or emailing help@nspcc.org.uk. This service can be anonymous. If you think a child is in immediate danger, call the police on 999 straight away.