Fifth teenager charged with endangering gardai in Cherry Orchard

A fifth juvenile has been charged with endangerment of gardaí in Cherry Orchard.

A garda spokesman said the teenager is due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

“Gardaí investigating the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on the 19th of September 2022, arrested a male juvenile on Tuesday, 4th October 2022.

"This is the fifth arrest made as part of this investigation.”

Yesterday, three teenagers appeared before the Children Court in relation to the same incident.

All three were bailed and are due to appear before the court again on 15th November.

A fourth boy was referred to the Juvenile Youth Diversion Programme.