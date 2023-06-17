Female accuser messaged McGregor’s security guard prior to alleged sexual assault

‘I thought I was just going to the bathroom’

McGregor in a mock half-time fight one of the team mascots

Text messages from the woman to her friend

A LAWYER for the woman, who accused Conor McGregor of sexual assault following a Miami Heat game, has confirmed her client knew a security guard assigned to the UFC star on the night – and exchanged messages with him during the game and 12 hours after the alleged incident.

The series of Instagram messages were released to ABC’s Local10 News in Miami by Ariel Mitchell.

Ms. Mitchell is the lawyer who issued letters of demand seeking a financial settlement from both McGregor and the Miami Heat basketball franchise after being hired by the woman.

In the letters of demand, she claimed security guards had refused to let her client leave the VIP bathroom where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

The claims against McGregor have been described by his legal team as ‘no more than a shakedown.’

Ms Mitchell told the news network her client messaged the security guard who was assigned to guard McGregor during the game and that she sent further messages 12 hours after the alleged assault.

The claims against McGregor stem from an incident the woman alleged occurred at the Kaseya Centre in Florida on Saturday, June 10.

“The assault had taken place at midnight and she messaged him (the security guard) at noon,” Ms Mitchell alleged to News10.

“My client knows him from being someone who had been a security guard at previous games.”

Mitchell said her client has been to Miami Heat games before.

In the messages, the woman tells the guard “Cuz (Because) I thought it was jus (sic) to go to the bathroom.

“I wasn’t (expletive) any man in a bstgroom (sic) (restroom). Ever. I don’t care who u (you) r (are).

“Guess I’m an idiot

“But I would never. Especially somewhere I frequent.”

Ms Mitchell also claimed the assault happened just after midnight at the game on June 9 and that when her client went to the Miami police they told her to seek an attorney.

“They escorted her outside of the Miami police precinct and told her that if she were to report that crime at that time that it would immediately go viral within 20 minutes,” she told the news station.

“That she should seriously consider hiring an attorney to either (a) resolve this before a police report is necessary or (b) to help her navigate once she did file a police report.

“My client was, as you could imagine, very afraid,” Mitchell said.

She said she and her client filed a police report on Sunday, June 11.

Miami Police declined to comment to News10 on the allegations they would advise an alleged rape victim to seek out an attorney rather than tell them to immediately file a police report.

However, the station said sources inside the police department had denied this had occurred.

Ms Mitchell claimed the Instagram texts to the security guard show that the alleged victim was traumatised by what happened.

On Friday, McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara R. Llanes, of Gelber Schacter & Greenberg, issued a statement regarding the allegations against McGregor, saying that the woman wants money.

They said, after a fresh video was released showing McGregor and the woman’s interactions on the night, the complainant had changed her story.

The new footage shows the woman with the UFC star at a club table just minutes after she claimed the sexual assault happened.

The footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, was shot at around 12.40am on June 10 inside the Kaseya Center.

This is reportedly half an hour or so after the woman claims he attacked her inside the bathroom.

McGregor’s attorney says the footage shows that the allegations are false, which McGregor had claimed all along.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” the firm said.

“Mr McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

There have been no charges filed at this time.

The UFC and the NBA basketball team Miami Heat have both said they were “aware” of the allegations but would not be commenting further until investigations are completed.

According to US website TMZ, which first reported on the complaint, lawyers for the woman have made demands seeking settlements from the NBA and the MMA fighter in lieu of litigation.

A similar demand has been made against Miami Heat, the NBA team who were hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the NBA Finals last Saturday.

Conor McGregor had been involved in the half-time entertainment of the game, participating in a skit in which he punched a Heat mascot several times.

The alleged sexual assault is just the latest allegation made against the Crumlin native.

He was previously accused of assaulting a Dublin woman on a yacht in Ibiza last year.

Spanish police launched an investigation while a civil action was also taken by the female. However, this was withdrawn in February.

McGregor has also previously been convicted of assault in this jurisdiction after punching a man in a south Dublin pub.

In 2019, he also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over a melee at the Barclays Centre in New York. Felony charges against him where dropped, meaning he avoided jail and a criminal record.

He is currently before the courts in Dublin on dangerous driving charges arising from an alleged incident last year.

McGregor was stopped by gardaí on the M50 interchange near Palmerstown on March 22 and arrested.

The world’s highest paid athlete in 2021 was driving his 191 Bentley Continental GT, worth around €170,000, at the time.

McGregor, with an address in Straffan, Co. Kildare, was initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving before later being charged with four other offences.

They include driving without a licence and insurance, failing to produce both within 10 days of the alleged incident, and careless driving.​