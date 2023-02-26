Feared mobster Cornelius Price mocked by rivals in sick death bed video

Gangland enemies of Cornelius Price took the opportunity to taunt associates and family

Rivals of mob boss Cornelius Price have gloated over his final moments by posting a video of him lying in a hospital bed on a ventilator with the caption: ‘Bye bye naily boy.’

Gangland enemies took the opportunity to taunt Price’s associates and family, cruelly mocking his death while using a video posted from his deathbed by a Christian preacher.

Following his death in a Welsh hospital last weekend, Price has been lauded on social media in a sustained campaign to whitewash his criminal career.

Just hours after he died, tributes to the gang boss were posted online, including his last-minute conversion at the hands of a Christian preacher.

Cornelius Price

One post included a video showing members of the Price family gathered around his hospital bed at Cwmbran in Wales, where he was intubated.

But another version of the clip gloats over his death with a musical soundtrack and the caption: “Bye bye, naily boy, ya m**go.”

The preacher’s videos from the hospital, which he said he shot with the family’s permission, are no longer visible on his social media account.

Price, who has been linked to four murders in Ireland, infamously mocked the death of hitman Robbie Lawlor in Belfast in April 2020, a shooting he was suspected of being involved in.

The video showed Price drinking a toast to the murder.

Price was previously involved in an attack on Lawlor while the pair were behind bars after offering him a ‘Judas’ handshake.

Lawlor needed 29 stitches when he suffered extensive injuries in the attack in Cork prison in October 2018.

Price, also known as ‘Naily Boy’ and ‘Nellie’, had been in a coma since late 2021 when he contracted limbic encephalitis, a disease which causes brain swelling.

There were also attempts online to smear Willie Maughan, who disappeared from Price’s compound in April 2015 along with his girlfriend Ana Varsalane.

Price is suspected of ordering the abduction and murder of the couple, who were planning on moving back to Maughan’s family home in Tallaght on the day they went missing.

Maughan’s father, Joe, who has campaigned for justice for his son and girlfriend, told the Sunday World: “William wasn’t the perfect apple on the tree, but he was no murderer.”

None of the glowing tributes refer to the dead mobster’s leading role in the Price/Maguire organised crime gang, which the High Court recently heard is a major drug dealing outfit in the north-east of the country.

Price was the leader of a crime gang

At the time of his death, Price was also on bail for his part in the brutal kidnap and extortion of two men, an incident for which Limerick mobster Ger Dundon was convicted last month after a lengthy trial.

Price was one of the chief suspects for the unsolved murder of Benny Whitehouse. He was previously arrested for this crime. Mr Whitehouse was shot dead at Clonard Street, Balbriggan, on September 25, 2014, in front of his partner.

Price also served a three-year jail sentence for reckless endangerment of a garda – his most serious criminal stretch.

He fled his compound in Co. Meath in the aftermath of the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods – who had been an associate of his gang – in January 2020.

Sources say that after arriving in the English midlands – a place where he had strong links – Price “traded on his name” and “set himself up as some type of gang boss”.

Paying tribute this week, one person wrote: “RIP to our legend. Our hearts are broken into millions pieces. Look down over your family and friends especially your ma n da (sic). Rest in peace Nailyboy.”

Another sympathised with the Price family: “Sorry sorry for Ur loss it’s such sad news thinking of u all at a time like this rip nailyboy ul b missed (sic).”

One relative wrote in glowing terms how Cornelius Price always took her side in arguments, even when she was in the wrong.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. My handsome uncle, you’re my brightest star now. Still in shock, I can’t believe this uncle nay (sic)”.

Others referred to Price as “a legend” and “a king” with tributes coming from people all over Ireland and the UK.

Speaking to theSunday World this week, Joe Maughan said people who were at Price’s compound in Gormanstown, where his son lived, know the truth.

Robbie Lawlor

“They know and only they know the truth. They were murdered in their yard and they witnessed it and they were involved in the cleaning up of it. It is as simple as that,” he said.

Mr Maughan said his family have been targeted on Facebook all week with claims about William and Ana.

“I don’t care what they say, it’s all lies. Those who were in that compound know the truth; they know the truth what happened that day,” he added.

Five people have been arrested and questioned over the double murder, although charges have yet to follow.