Father of Dermot Carr victim says ‘no doubt’ ex Dublin Bus driver targeted more children

The father of one of six victims who were either sexually assaulted or harassed by a former Dublin Bus driver says he is convinced the sex offender has targeted even more children and has appealed for them to come forward to gardaí.

The concerned father spoke after Dermot Carr (51), of Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15, was jailed for eight years at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last week.

He had admitted sexually assaulting five young girls after persistently grooming them and he later harassed a nine-year-old boy and requested naked photographs from him.

“I have no doubt that Carr has more victims – he is a predator and is sick in the head,” said the Dublin-based father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his now adult child.

“What I would like to say is that if there is anyone else out there who has been targeted by this man, I would ask them to come forward to the authorities,” he said.

The father explained how he found the prosecution of Carr to be a very difficult process.

“I felt I had let my child down because I didn’t know it was happening when it was happening and I feel very disappointed in myself about that.

“When I did find out it was just terrible, I had no idea,” he said, before adding that his child is now trying to piece their life back together.

Carr has been in custody for almost two years after breaching bail conditions when he was charged with the offences.

And, in a separate case last year, he was jailed for six months for stalking his ex-partner.

In that case, Dublin District Court was told the woman was afraid after he constantly sent texts and emails, followed her around and left unwanted gifts at her parents’ house.

Last week, Dublin Circuit Court heard that Carr was in his late 20s and early 30s when he sexually assaulted the five girls, who were as young as 11 at the time.

He met each of the girls through his niece, secured their mobile numbers and engaged in text conversations with them that were both persistent and sexually suggestive.

He also regularly bought the girls phone credit in order to facilitate the text conversations and supplied some of the girls with drugs and alcohol at his apartment.

Most of the sexual assaults occurred in his car when he was alone with the girls and involved forcing them to engage in sexual activities with him and kissing them.

In relation to the fifth girl, Carr tried to have sex with her as she lay on a bed in his apartment because she was tired, the court heard.

She was 17 years old at the time and had been out celebrating her graduation after Carr brought her and her friends to a nightclub.

She managed to push him off her to bring the assault to an end.

One female victim said she had a mental breakdown in 2011 and had to take time off work on multiple occasions.

She had to go on medication and has been diagnosed as having post-traumatic stress disorder.

In relation to the only male victim that he faced charges against, Carr began communicating with the child over text when the boy was nine. The former bus driver was 41 at the time.

He initially began telling the child the kind of sexual activity he would like to engage in with the boy’s mother.

But later sent the boy photographs of his own genitals and requested the child to do the same.

Carr brought the child to his apartment and allowed him to smoke cannabis and drink alcohol, while repeatedly asking the child to engage in sexual activity with him.

The child never engaged in that activity with the sex offender but did send him photographs of his genitals as requested.

Mr Justice David Keane commended the “courage and tenacity of each of the victims” and acknowledged that it could not have been easy for them to disclose the abuse.

Judge Keane said they had “shown impressive resilience” and wished each of them well in terms of their recovery.

The judge said this was “a pattern of offending over many years” while Carr was in his late 20s until his mid-40s.

He described it as “deliberate and persistent grooming” by a mature adult on impressionable and confused children.

He said it represented a significant abuse of trust as Carr knew the families of each of the victims.

It emerged that Carr, who worked for Dublin Bus for 13 years, was also a victim himself of sexual abuse.

He was abused when he was an older teenager. A person was convicted of this offence and jailed.