Father hits out at ‘pure scum’ who fired shots at family home

Man put out of property four months ago blaming attack on east Belfast UVF

CCTV footage showing shots being fired at the house in Stirling Avenue

There are fears that a drug feud in Newtownards could escalate after a late-night gun attack on a family home in the West Winds estate.

The loyalist at the centre of the attack said his family are now homeless following the incident which was caught on CCTV in the early hours of Thursday.

The Belfast Telegraph has spoken to the male occupant who vacated the property at Stirling Avenue four months ago after being ordered out.

He said he was given assurances that his family would be safe and blamed the “sick and disgusting” attack on the east Belfast UVF.

“My four children were inside, my eldest daughter is 23 but has severe learning difficulties with the mental age of a teenager,” the man said.

“She was sitting downstairs playing a computer game when a bullet came through the front door. My 15-year-old son has ADHD and is bipolar. He doesn’t sleep that well and had just turned off the TV when a bullet came through the living room window. He had cuts on his feet from the smashed glass”.

The Ards and North Down Women Against Drugs group have blamed the attack on the Real UFF.

It said: “We want to completely condemn the latest acts of violence in our local community, particularly a shooting incident in the West Winds.

“We want to see an end to all violence and we have almost begged the PSNI to do their job and deal with the Real UFF crime gang”.

The group claims that the recent attacks are being organised by Real UFF members in order to get rehoused in another area.

It was previously claimed that the South East Antrim UDA had manipulated the housing points system to get allocated homes in the Weavers Grange development, which has been at the centre of the infighting.

The Real UFF remains a small but defiant group based mainly in the Weavers Grange estate, holding a show of strength earlier this month following the death of one of its members.

The man’s death was unrelated to the feud.

The loyalist whose house was the target of the gun attack added: “There’s an old-school rule, which is an unwritten law, that family members are off limits in a feud. What do innocent kids have to do with any of that?”

CCTV captures masked person firing shots at home in Newtownards estate in Down

He said that a deal with the east Belfast UVF was struck which meant that, so long as he stayed away from the estate, his family would have nothing to fear.

“These are the same people who were backing a protest for peace the other week, warning that if a child is harmed they will take action. Now they are shooting at children,” he said.

“This part of the town is run by the east Belfast UVF. The idea that the UDA or any other group would go into their turf and open fire without permission is ridiculous. But I have been reliably informed the man in the CCTV is one of theirs.

“They [the family] are staying with friends until they can get sorted, so right now we are all homeless.

“My eldest daughter is shaking constantly and one of the other kids was with me in work shortly after it happened when there was an innocent bang.

“They immediately lifted their hands to cover their head as if it was a gunshot.

“My son, who escaped being killed by a couple of seconds says he’s ok, but he really needs routine in his life, so I think he’s going to struggle.

“Those who did this aren’t loyalists at all, they are pure scum.

“Targeting women and children is sick and disgusting.”

CCTV footage shows a hooded figure dressed in dark clothing approaching the property and firing shots from what appears to be a shotgun or rifle at 12.53am.

Police said the incident may be linked to a long-running feud among drug gangs in north Down.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said criminal factions “are torturing the community” and warned that it has to stop.

“I utterly condemn this blatant disregard for life,” the Strangford representative added.

“This sinister act is all the more sickening given there were children at home who could have been injured or killed.”

DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong-Cotter said it “irresponsibly endangered life”.

“It’s made so much worse by the fact that children were in that home,” she said.

“I am asking those who know anything to get in touch with the PSNI.

“It is clear that this behaviour will only stop when we as a community pull together with the police to ensure those involved in acts like these are held accountable and subjected to the law.”

The PSNI confirmed extensive damage was caused to the door and front window of the property during what it described as “a completely irresponsible and reckless” attack that “could have had extremely serious consequences”.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive,” a spokesperson added.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in north Down.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.”

Eighteen men are facing criminal charges as a result of the fallout between North Down UDA and a faction of South East Antrim UDA based in the Weavers Grange in the town.