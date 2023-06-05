Farmer evicted from property where bank’s security men were assaulted vows to fight on

‘We can’t pre-empt what’s going to happen. “It could go on for eternity … and if it does, we have to keep going’

A FARMER whose family were removed from the property at the centre of the Falsk eviction saga insisted yesterday: “This is far from over.”

In his first interview since three men were convicted on Friday of carrying out a brutal attack on security personnel, occupying the property on behalf of KBC after the McGann family eviction, Anthony McGann said he was devastated by the outcome of their case.

But, the 55-year-old said that a legal battle to restore his family’s possession of the farmhouse and 12 adjoining hectares of farmland, will continue regardless.

Donal Hanly, left, and Colm Granahan outside the repossessed house

“It’s not over … far from it,” he said – when asked if the jailing of the men now signalled an end to the long running eviction saga.

“There are ongoing legal proceedings in the High Court surrounding the validity of the execution order.

“I was last in the High Court in March and the issue is still to be decided … it’s down for trial in July 2023. I’m never going to stop fighting.”

Behind Anthony, as he speaks, stands the boarded-up farmhouse that has featured at the centre of the remarkable trial, heard before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, that ended on Friday.

Anthony and his adult autistic brother were forcibly removed from the property by private security personnel, engaged on behalf of KBC, on December 11, 2018.

But, the 50-day criminal trial focussed on the events that occurred at the property five days later when, shortly after 5am, a convoy of vehicles carrying around 30 to 40 men descended on security personnel occupying the property.

The men, some of whom wore balaclavas, were armed with sticks with nails in them, pickaxe handles, a meat cleaver, baseball bats and a hurley.

Four security men were beaten and forced to the ground, had their shoes removed and their hands tied with cable ties.

The windows and doors of the house were smashed, the men’s vans were set on fire and a German Shepherd dog was beaten unconscious and later had to be put down.

At the trial’s conclusion, builder PJ Sweeney (44), from Ramelton, Co. Donegal; farmer Martin O’Toole (58), from Galway, and cattle farmer Paul Beirne (56), of Croghan, Boyle, were each found guilty of 15 out of the 17 charges in relation to this incident.

The three men were found guilty of false imprisonment of and assault causing harm to Ian Gordon, Mark Rissen, John Graham, and Gary McCourtney.

They were further convicted of aggravated burglary, three counts of arson in relation to three vans which were set alight, criminal damage to a door of a house, violent disorder and to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by causing or permitting an animal to be struck on the head.

They were remanded in custody for sentencing on June 30.

Anthony – who attended the trial throughout – said he felt devastated watching the three men being led away after the verdicts.

Asked if he knew any of the three men personally, he replied: “I know Paul Beirne nearly 40 years. He was here with us the first day when the eviction happened and I know him going back through football 35 or 36 years.

“I was devastated for them. But if the court order had been dealt with properly in the High Court none of this would have happened.”

For Anthony and the two men standing beside him yesterday, Colm Granahan and McGann family spokesperson Donal Hanly, are adamant paperwork used to facilitate the eviction and repossession was not legal.

Donal said it fell on him on Friday to ring Paul Beirne’s wife, who is battling with a serious illness, and tell her he wouldn’t be coming home.

“I know Paul Beirne as long as I’ve known these men here,” he said. “I left that court in tears and, like a lot of Irishmen, I don’t cry too often.

“To see what was done to them – and I had to go out and ring Paul Beirne’s wife and tell her that he wasn’t going to be coming home.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s three men in Cloverhill Prison today who shouldn’t be in it.

“We need someone with the political clout to stop all this to come down here and speak with us.”

Having spent six months in Mountjoy himself in 2021, after being found in contempt over a separate and unrelated ‘interference’ with efforts by KBC Bank’s agents to secure the property, Anthony McGann said he knows only too well what the inside of a cell looks like.

“This has been a long hard battle,” he said. “A lot of people have gone to jail, including myself, and this gentleman (Colm Granahan – jailed for contempt) beside me.

“But we went in for what we believed in and we still haven’t got justice. The property is worth nothing to nobody other than the people themselves who have gotten something to do with it.

“It’s agricultural land. It’ll never be zoned. So, it’s about three or four generations of my family going back. It’s not the value of it. It’s the principal of it.”

Asked if he would have continued his fight against the eviction, had he known it would lead to three men, including a friend, being jailed for assault, arson and aggravated burglary, Anthony said “I couldn’t have known what was in line. I didn’t know … that was Paul Beirne’s decision if he was here.

“But I knew I had the paperwork to win the case. Because when I asked, and you can hear me on YouTube asking the Guards, I said there’s no court order.

“And they said: ‘oh, there is one, it’s in the car. But I couldn’t get it.

“So, I knew I had the winning of it on the paperwork. I knew I had it! That’s why I’d have gone that route but that’s neither here nor there now. ​

“Paul Beirne was here the first day and he knew there was no paperwork produced.”

Asked whether he believes his case, contesting the validity of the execution order, will finally be resolved on the hearing date in July, Anthony shook his head.

“I doubt it but I don’t know,” he said. “We can’t pre-empt what’s going to happen. “It could go on for eternity … and if it does, we have to keep going. That is just the way it is,” he added.