Farmer banned from keeping animals for 10 years for ‘disturbing’ and repeated cruelty
Leslie Stewart (74) had been keeping dogs, pigs and poultry without water.
A Donegal farmer has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after being found guilty of repeated animal cruelty.
Leslie Stewart (74) had been keeping dogs in a van without water, allowing the carcasses of sheep to remain unburied, and keeping pigs and poultry in trailers without access to water.
Three collie type dogs were removed from the van and assessed for heat stroke before being rehomed by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (ISPCA).
The animal cruelty offences had been uncovered during inspections by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham described the case as “horrendous” and “disturbing” as she fined the farmer €1,500 and banned him from keeping animals for ten years.
He was also sentenced to a total of four months in jail with the sentences suspended for 12 months.
The judge said Mr Stewart had clearly “not learned” from his previous offences of animal cruelty and neglect.
Read more
In 2016, the Donegal farmer had received a suspended sentence and was prohibited from keeping animals for two years for cruelty to horses and donkeys on his property.
All animals on the land leased by Mr Stewart at The Thorn, Letterkenny have now been seized. They included two dogs and a number of poultry.
“This has been a prolonged and challenging case involving a persistent offender,” ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley said.
The ISPCA is Ireland’s largest animal welfare organisation. Their inspection officers respond to allegations of cruelty, neglect and abuse and also aid sick and injured animals across the country.
