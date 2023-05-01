Far-right internet troll jailed for harassing autism campaigner back online after release

Kildare coward Eamon Deegan (55) boasted “I am white power” in his first appearance online since his release

A vile internet troll and far-right agitator, who served six months in custody for harassing an autism campaigner, boasted “I am white power” in his first appearance online since his release from prison.

Eamon Deegan (55) with an address at Springfield Court, Celbridge, Co Kildare, posted the message online on April with an up to date image of himself sporting a beard.

In another message, on April 4, he wrote: ‘Fourteen Words’ a reference to two slogans written by the leader of a now defunct white separatist terrorist organisation. ​

Deegan was jailed for eight months in October after he was convicted of harassing Fiona O’Leary, a mother of five children, four of whom have autism..

The harassment took place between June 3 and June 7, 2019.

Deegan began the abuse with silent phone calls in the middle of the night before sending direct messages through the Messenger app.

In the messages – the first batch of which Ms O’Leary did not respond to – he called her “f***ing vile” and said: “You are a big bag of suicide waiting to happen”.

He said Ms O’Leary was “f***ed up” and referring to one of her sons, who is autistic, said: “Would you not focus on that f*** up you raised?”.​

In another he said: “There is no such thing as autism, you are just a bad mother.”​

Details of Deegan’s previous convictions were also given at the hearing. These include five for misuse of drugs, one for the sale and supply of drugs, and six for possession of knives.

​Contacted yesterday, Ms O’Leary said she had not been informed in advance of Deegan’s release from prison.

“I’m sickened,” she said. “I was told I would be told in advance of him getting out.”