Far right activist Andy Heasman arrested after incident with gardai on St Patrick’s Day

Heasman continued to shout obscenities and goad officers until he was pursued on foot and attempted to flee.

Far right agitator Andy Heasman has been charged under public order legislation following a stand-off with gardai on St. Patrick’s Day.

Heasman was one of approximately 50 anti-immigrant activists who were prevented by gardai from engaging in a planned demonstration at the parade.

Members of the Garda Public Order Unit prevented the group from accessing the route of the parade at Grattan Bridge.

The group had been attempting to make their way down the north quays towards the route of the Dublin parade at O’Connell Street.

Video subsequently shared by the group’s own activists show how, after the group’s movements were curtailed, Heasman ran up and down past members of the Public Order Unit shouting profanities at officers.

Cheered on by his group, Heasman continued to shout obscenities and goad officers until he was pursued on foot and attempted to flee.

Heasman was then arrested and led away as his supporters chanted: ‘You’ll never beat the Irish.”

Heasman was subsequently taken to Blanchardstown Garda station where he was station charged under the Public Order Act.

It is alleged that he failed to comply with the directions of a member of An Garda Siochana.

He was released a short time later and is now due to appear before Dublin District Court on April 4th.

Heasman is well known among those active in Ireland’s dwindling far right movement.

He previously served a two-month sentence in Castlerea Prison for refusing to wear a mask on a Bus Eireann bus during covid restrictions.

In July of 2020, he was on a bus in Ballyhaunis where he wore his mask like a hat and ignored requests to wear it properly.

A garda gave evidence of being called to the scene where the Dublin to Knock bus was stopped and a number of passengers were standing outside.

It was heard Heasman was 'agitated' as he filmed the incident and accused the officer of harassing him.

When he eventually left the bus, the officer said Heasman had refused to give him his details and he was arrested.

Heasman pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Public Order Act on the same date when he refused to give his name and address to a garda.

He represented himself in court, but was accompanied by a 'McKenzie friend', former newspaper columnist John Waters.

Judge Fiona Lydon said gardaí were carrying out their duties during a very difficult time in the pandemic, and they had been obstructed by Heasman. She described Heasman's behaviour as 'totally inappropriate' on the day.

Judge Lydon sentenced him to two months in prison for failing to provide his name and address and took the other charge into consideration.

Heasman was also a member of a group that repeatedly targeted the then Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s home in widely condemned anti-vaccination protests.

After the Covid restrictions were lifted, Heasman shifted the focus of his activities to protesting the arrivals of immigrants here.