Family release first photograph of tragic mum Kirsty Ward killed in Salou

The family of Kirsty Ward who was killed in Salou have released a photograph of the tragic mum-of two.

The family also said they are continuing to liaise with the Department of Foreign Affairs following her death.

“The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time,” they said. 'The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother of one Kirsty Ward from Dublin. The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time.'

Kirsty had only arrived in the resort two days before her murder.

She was attacked at the adults-only Hotel Magnolia in Salou on Sunday night and her partner was later arrested.

The 30-year-old suspect appeared before a Spanish court this week and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

It is understood Ms Ward and the suspect had travelled to Salou, south of Barcelona, on Friday afternoon.

Efforts are being made to repatriate Ms Ward’s remains to Ireland, and a garda based in Madrid has been assisting local authorities with this process and the investigation.

Ms Ward’s partner was initially treated in hospital under armed guard after suffering apparently self-inflicted injuries to his hand before being taken into custody.

During his detention, he frustrated efforts to make contact with Ms Ward’s relatives and was said by investigators to have not been co-operative.

Local sources indicated police have already gathered a large amount of evidence in the case.

This week, the suspect was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with violence against women.

Following a lengthy hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the man was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it “received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou”.

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

“The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.