Family photo, milkshake and trainers among memorabilia at Tony Dempsey’s funeral

Tony, originally from the Inchicore area of the south inner city, was found dead in a ground floor flat of Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street near Smithfield on Monday, September 12.

26/09/2022 The horse drawn carriage bearing the remains makes its way to Mount Jerome pictured after the funeral of Tony Dempsey (28), whose decomposing remains lay undiscovered in the Kevin Barry complex on Coleraine Street in Dublin's north inner city for up to 10 days. His funeral took place this morning at St Bernadette's Church, Clougher Road, Crumlin.

Mourners gathered today to bid a final farewell to Tony Dempsey whose body lay in a city flat for days after he was murdered earlier this month.

The 28-year-old, originally from the Inchicore area of the south inner city, was found dead in a ground floor flat of Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street near Smithfield on Monday, September 12.

Gardaí believe he was beaten to death some days earlier, but that his body was concealed under a pile of clothing and a number of people continued to use the squalid flat as a drugs den for days afterwards while local residents made complaints about anti-social behaviour there.

Murder victim Tony Dempsey

Gardaí believe Mr Dempsey’s body had been in the property for around a week before emergency services were alerted.

The flat he was found in was being run by the Fr Peter McVerry Trust’s homeless agency under its Housing First policy.

It, along with the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), are conducting investigations into the circumstances of how Mr Dempsey died and how his body lay for so long where he was killed.

The murder investigation is being carried out by gardaí at Bridewell Garda Station who have made no arrests so far and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Tony Dempsey had a troubled life which led to his interaction with crime gangs, homelessness and drug addiction.

He was still grieving the death of his younger sister Chloe in March last year, and his mother Christine who died just months later in July.

The 28-year-old had buried his younger sister at Mount Jerome Cemetery on March 8, 2021 – a week after the young mother of two passed away.

Sadly, just over two months later, tragedy would again strike with the death of Tony’s mother Christine.

26/09/2022 Mourners pictured at the funeral of Tony Dempsey (28).

Addressing his family at the funeral mass in Saint Bernadette's church in Crumlin in Dublin today, the parish priest said the death of Tony, and the circumstances of it, is something very difficult for people to comprehend.

“There has been an outpouring of support and sympathy for you, and you are all very much in our thoughts and in our prayers at the very difficult time,” he added.

Symbols of Mr Dempsey’s life brought to the altar by relatives were a family photograph, a bottle of his favourite Yazoo brand milkshake drink, and a pair of his trainers.

Tony’s death notice says he is son of the late Christine and brother of the late Chloe, and baby brother Mikey.

“Sadly missed by his loving father Micheal, sisters Queenie Kendall, Ariyah- Rae and brothers Eddie and Ross, godfather Tony and grandparents Catherine and Ger,” it reads.

Tributes and condolences left on the rip.ie website include one from a woman who has written: “Thinking of all Tony's family and friends at this sad time, may you all have the strength to get through this and get the justice Tony deserves... rest in peace Tony. A beautiful life gone way too soon. x”

While another mourner has written: “RIP Tony, back with your beautiful sister and mam. I hope you fly high with them (sic) beautiful angels.”