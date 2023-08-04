Family pay tribute to Mountjoy attack victim Robert O’Connor on anniversary of killing

“Love and miss you always Robbie.”

The family of Robert O’Connor (34) who was savagely beaten to death in his cell in Mountjoy by a gang of four men one year ago, have paid tribute to him.

The prisoner, from Darndale, was kicked and punched to death on the C-wing of the capital’s prison in an attack which reportedly only lasted seconds.

It is understood Robert died from injuries received to the head.

“A whole year, we think of you every day it is heartbreaking,” his partner wrote on social media.

The couple have a child together who was described as thinking about and loving her father all the time. Tributes also described how his family “Love and miss (him) always.”

Back in May, Mr O’Connor’s partner celebrated his birthday when she wrote: “Biggest happy birthday to the brightest star, not a day goes by…we love and miss you more than you’ll ever know, have the best one up there.”

Mr O’Connor was rushed to the Mater on July 29, 2022 by ambulance after the savage assault when he should have been safe inside his cell.

He died from his injuries in the hospital’s intensive care unit three days later.

Most recently, no decision has been announced by the DPP about criminal charges in relation to the killing.

Inspector Mary T McCormack told a preliminary hearing in June into Mr O’Connor’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court that a Garda file on the case had been prepared and forwarded to the DPP.

A timeline could not be provided for when a decision would be made.

Coroner Cróna Gallagher informed members of Mr O’Connor’s family who were in court that post-mortem results showed he had died from blunt force trauma to his head.

“It’s a head injury essentially,” the coroner said.

Dr Gallagher granted an application by Insp McCormack for a three-month adjournment of the case on the basis that criminal proceedings in relation to Mr O’Connor’s death are being considered.

Mr O’Connor had only just begun a six-year jail sentence in Mountjoy Prison for possession of a firearm.

Four prisoners were subsequently arrested and questioned about the attack.

All four men were identified from CCTV footage within the Mountjoy campus and moved to other prisons around the country following the assault.

Mr O’Connor was discovered by prison officers lying on the floor of a cell in a pool of blood.

He had also been the victim of a separate assault within the prison just two days before the fatal attack when he was struck on the head with a kettle.

The prisoner was subsequently moved to the prison’s C wing, it was reported.

At Mr O’Connor’s funeral, his father had issued a plea for no further retaliation over his son’s death.