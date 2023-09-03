Family of murdered dad William Delaney heartbroken as latest search fails to find body

Detectives believe William was beaten to death before his body was dumped in a shallow grave in a location in Co Laois

Excavated earth at the dig in Co Laois for William Delaney

MURDERED father-of-eight William Delaney’s family have been left heartbroken after the latest garda dig for his remains yielded no trace of the 56-year-old’s body.

A specialist garda and forensic team moved in on the site off a laneway leading from the N80 at Kyletalesha, Laois, to Clonreher bog on Monday last week, after investigators received fresh information identifying it as a possible grave site.

But a five-day-dig — during which specialist earth moving equipment and soil disturbance technology was utilised — failed to find any evidence that William may have been interred there.

The search was called off on Friday last week. The dig was the third major search to take place for William since his disappearance on January 30, 2019.

Speaking this week, the deceased man’s sister Nora said although she and her family were disappointed at the outcome of the most recent dig, they will never give up hope that his remains will be recovered.

“The guards told us a lot of bones were found during the dig but they all turned out to belong to animals,” she said. “We’re disappointed obviously.

“We were there every day of the search from early in the morning until it was stopped each evening, so it’s difficult when it comes to nothing.

“But we’ll be there again for the next search and the next.

“We’ll never give up hope.”

The Sunday World story

In an earlier interview, at a time when the dig site was operational, Nora and her sisters Kathleen, Bridget and Christina described the almost five years since their brother vanished as a ‘living hell’ — before, hitting out at his killer, saying: “You must have no conscience to make us suffer like this.

“All we want is to be able to give him a decent Christian burial. How can you deny us that?”

Tipperary native William had been living in Fielbrook, Portlaoise with his family at the time of his disappearance.

On the morning he vanished, he left Portlaoise Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Kathleen, Nora, Bridget and Christina, sisters of missing man William Delaney

It was established that he collected his welfare payments at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital.

The last confirmed sighting of William was at approximately 3pm on January 30, 2019 in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area.

William was reported missing by his family on March 6, 2019.

Nora said the sisters wanted to thank the gardai and those involved in the searches for William.

“We know they’re not going to give up until they find him,” she said. “And we can’t thank them enough for that.”