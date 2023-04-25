Family of Michael Barr pay tribute on seventh anniversary of murder during Hutch/Kinahan feud

"Our beautiful brother was gunned down and shot seven times in a packed bar”

Murder victim Michael Barr’s sister, Noeleen, has taken to Twitter on the seventh anniversary of her brother’s death to say their family’s hearts are “forever sore” and their world turned “upside down.”

Mr Barr was gunned down by assassins wearing Halloween masks on the night of April 25, 2016 in the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city.

“Seven years ago today on Monday 25/4/16 our lives were torn apart by the Kinahan cartel. Our hearts forever sore. Our world turned upside down. Our beautiful brother was gunned down and shot seven times in a packed bar. God rest your soul Michael Barr,” Noeleen wrote.

The former Sunset House pub

She also penned a sad poem in tribute to her relative which said “we will meet again someday.”

Two weeks ago, the message was similar when a picture was posted of Michael’s daughter on her birthday with the message:

‘This is the last photo she got with her dad before he was brutally murdered by the Kinahan cartel 15 days later. Our day of justice will come I have no doubt!!’

Users posted messages of support to the family including:

“Sheikh Mohammed is harbouring them in Dubai,” “You’ll get justice in the end,” and “Thoughts, prayers and healing to you all.”

Four men have so far been convicted of involvement in the murder of the publican.

Last summer, Christopher Slator (37) was convicted of the killing at the Special Criminal Court. Slator of Carnlough Road, Cabra had pleaded not guilty.

In November 2020, David Hunter (43) of Du Cane Road, White City, London, was jailed for life for the murder. Eamon Cumberton, of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7 was also jailed for life for the murder in 2019.

Christopher Slator

The fourth man, Martin Aylmer (36) of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was sentenced to a little under four years after he pleaded guilty to buying mobile phones for the gang. His sentence was later increased to six years by the Court of Appeal.

With the hit team put away by Gardaí, attention is focused on catching the paymasters behind the crime. A raging gangland war was ongoing in Dublin at the time of Mr Barr’s murder between the Kinahan cartel and members of the Hutch faction.

There have been no further murders in the feud since Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneaux was gunned down in North Strand. He was an associate of the Hutch side.

With the recent acquittal of Gerry Hutch, concerns have been raised that more violence may occur. However, it is understood the opposing faction is under severe pressure from US authorities as they hide out in the middle east.

Michael’s sister previously read out a statement at a sentencing hearing for one of her brother’s killers.

Noeleen said that the drugs cartel that murdered her brother "do not understand the importance of a loving family. All that matters to them is drugs and wealth."

She said a family's love is more valuable than anything and she said she is proud to call the "loveable rogue" Michael Barr her brother.

Ms Barr described her brother as a devoted family man who was "decent, loving, charismatic and extremely witty." He was a gifted carpenter, an excellent cook, a charmer and a ladies' man.

She said he is "irreplaceable" and wrote of the "not a day goes by that we don't think or speak about him." She said the cartel had taken his life and his future and "all we have left are the memories."