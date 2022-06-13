Family of Lisa Dorrian offer £65K reward for information on murder

Her sister Joanne Dorrian, who runs the Twitter account @letsfindlisa, launched a so-called “Twitterstorm” on the platform on Sunday evening to mark Lisa’s 43rd birthday with the hope of reaching as many people as possible.

The family of Lisa Dorrian have ramped up their campaign to find the missing Co Down woman’s body.

Sharing a photo of the caravan in Ballyhalbert, Co. Down where Lisa was last seen in February 2005, Joanne appealed to anyone who may have any information about her sister to come forward.

She offered “complete anonymity” to anyone who could help as well as a cash reward.

“We can give you £65k and offer complete anonymity. Remember this caravan, remember that night then tell us where Lisa’s body is,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #letsfindlisa, #justiceforlisa, and #HelpBringLisaHome.

Thousands of Twitter users joined in on the Twitter storm last night to help the Dorrian family.

One person wrote: “If you know where Lisa is please reach out!! I promise you, we will celebrate you no matter how long you have known this information. We understand. We just want to find Lisa.”

Another said: “Who can help Lisa’s family and give them the location of their daughter? It’s time to set it free. Someone knows what happened here and what happened after. Take the reward. £65k will change your life... do it before someone does it for you.”

In an update, Joanne revealed that that the hashtag #letsfindlisa became a trending Twitter topic in Northern Ireland and the UK with over 600,000 interactions, thanking everyone for hitting such a “phenomenal” reach.

25-year-old Lisa Dorrian vanished from a caravan site in Ballyhalbert in February 2005 and despite hundreds of searches and a high-profile campaign, no trace of her has ever been found.

On the night of her murder, she attended a party in the area and her body was likely disposed of.

Her case was upgraded to a murder case nine days after her disappearance, and while detectives have said that they do not believe the murder was planned, they believe a “small number” of people hold the key to solving the unsolved case and finding the victim’s remains.