Family of Irish woman murdered while working as prostitute want investigation reopened

A newspaper report from the time of the Derry woman's murder in 1954.

The family of an Irish woman murdered while working as a prostitute in London want the investigation into her killing reopened.

Among the suspects for the murder of Ellen Carlin, who was strangled with her own stockings at a flat in 1954, is one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers.

Peter Manuel was executed in 1958 for the murders of seven women.

However, police believe he killed many more times and Manuel is claimed to have confessed to other murders — including that of Derry woman Ellen — just hours before his death.

No one has ever been charged with her murder, but Ellen’s surviving relatives have asked Scotland Yard to review the case in the hope DNA technology could help solve the decades-long mystery of who killed her.

Serial killer Peter Manuel is reported to have confessed to Ellen's murder as he awaited execution.

As well as the potential link to Manuel, there are other theories around who the killer was — including a suggestion 28-year-old Ellen may have been murdered by her own sister in a fight over a man.

At the time of her death, another line of inquiry for investigating officers had been that she was killed by an American serviceman.

Police found two packets of American cigarettes and American whisky bottles in the room where she was murdered, and it was said Ellen had been seen with a US serviceman on the night she died.

It was reported shortly after the murder police had plans to question all American servicemen based in and around London.

Despite all the theories and potential leads, no one was ever brought before a court in connection with Ellen’s murder. However, her relatives are determined to keep the battle for justice going.

When she died, Ellen had a two-year-old son called Daniel.

Following her murder, he was adopted by a family who changed his name to Martin Matthews. Martin only found out he had been adopted when he was told by his adoptive mother shortly before her death.

After this, he did some research into his biological mother’s tragic death but he died in 2005 without ever having tracked down any surviving members of Ellen’s family.

However, his daughter, Emma Matthews, and her stepsister, Lisa Dear, have recently managed to speak some of their long-lost relatives about the 1954 murder.

They found out Ellen had a brother called James and a sister called Sophie, both long deceased.

It was during discussions with their descendants the suggestion first emerged that Sophie may have been responsible for her sister’s death.

It was claimed the two women had been seeing the same man at the time.

Lisa said they were told Sophie ended up in a psychiatric institution and her children were placed in foster care.

“What happened to Ellen is such a tragic story,” she told the Sunday World this week.

“We have been trying on and off for a few years to find out more about what happened. We have been able to have a look at the police files at Scotland Yard where it is still classed as an unsolved murder.”

She said they had asked police to look again at the case.

“I’m waiting on Scotland Yard to see if Ellen’s tights are still available as we could try and get DNA from them, but we are still waiting on them to back to us.

“We are also waiting on social services on Martin’s adoption details to see if they give us any more information, but it’s rather slow as well.”

Ellen left Derry in 1946 for a new life in England but fell on tough times and was forced into prostitution to provide for herself and her young son.

“My stepfather Martin only found that he was adopted when his adoptive mother told him on her death bed,” said Lisa, who added that despite extensive efforts they have been unable to find a photograph of Ellen.

“When he found out about Ellen and how she had died he found that difficult to cope with.

“He tried to find out as much as he could but did not find out much before he sadly died.

“All we really know is that Ellen moved to London from Derry when she was a young woman.

“It seems that she left home to find work and send money back home, but we believe that she found it difficult to find work and ended up working as a prostitute.

“This was obviously very sad, but it was a situation that many women living in London at that time found themselves in.”

Martin Compton played Manuel in ITV drama In Plain Sight.

Shortly after her murder, an inquest into Ellen’s death was held at Westminster Coroner’s Court in London.

The report said the victim had been identified as Ellen Carlin, the 28-year-old daughter of James Carlin and the late Mrs Carlin from Rossville Street in Derry.

The newspaper report said Ellen’s sister, Sylvia McGill, who was described as a canteen assistant from North Kensington in London, told the inquest that her sister had also used the name Helen Kelly and had no occupation.

Mrs McGill, the report said, spoke in a “trembling voice” and broke down when a pathologist told the inquest that the cause of death had been strangulation.

The report said police were looking to speak to a taxi driver who had picked up a man and woman in the West End of London before driving them to Ellen’s flat in Pimlico where she was found dead.

The report also stated that the investigating officers had questioned a number of men in connection with the murder but had appealed for help in tracing a “baby-faced” man who they wished to speak to.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard this week told the Sunday World they would be in touch with Ellen’s relatives to discuss the case.

Peter Manuel was executed at Barlinnie prison in Glasgow in 1958 after being convicted of murdering seven women.

Manuel, who was born in the US but moved to England with his family at the age of six, served jail terms for rape and sexual assault before moving to Glasgow in 1953.

Between 1956 and 1958, he was responsible for killing at least seven times, but while awaiting execution in prison, he is said to have admitted killing up to 18 people, including a possible link to Ellen Carlin’s murder.

Former Line of Duty star, Martin Compton, played Manuel in the 2021 ITV drama In Plain Sight, which told the story of how the Scottish serial killer was finally brought to justice.