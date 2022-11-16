Family of Irish woman killed in New York offer $35k reward for information on suspect

Claire McKenna (26) was found “unconscious and unresponsive, partially clothed lying face down on the pavement near a bush” in Queens, New York on October 12.

The family of the late Claire McKenna (pictured) have launched a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction

The Co Louth family of a young woman murdered in New York last month have said that they "won't stop until justice is served” as they offered a $35,000 reward for information on her death.

Claire McKenna (26) was found “unconscious and unresponsive, partially clothed lying face down on the pavement near a bush” in Queens, New York on October 12.

Just over 24 hours earlier, she had sent a text message to her parents requesting "help” and that the battery on her mobile phone was almost dead.

The family revealed that a man was captured on video pushing a trolley containing her body at 4.30am on October 12, before dumping her remains in a bush on 94th Avenue and 214th Street, Queens.

The masked man wore dark clothes and pushed the singer’s body for five blocks. Other important evidence was also said to have been found at the scene when police made the devastating discovery later that day.

The McKenna family are now offering a $35,000 reward for “information leading to an arrest and conviction" concerning Claire’s death.

Reward posters have popped up all over Queens in which the family are calling on anyone with information that may help identify and lead to the arrest of the man observed pushing Claire’s body in the trolley – known as a “dolly” in the US.

Claire’s father Derek hails from Kilkerley, outside Dundalk in Co Louth, but left Ireland for a life in New York in the 1980s, with the family retaining strong links to the north Louth area.

His brother Nigel McKenna, Claire's uncle and godfather, said that the entire family are “completely devastated” by her tragic death.

He described her as “such a lovely girl” who “loved dogs and collected food for the homeless.”

“She had spoken to my brother on the Monday morning, October 10th and everything was fine,” he told The Argus.

"We are all devastated. The pain and sorrow my sister-in-law and brother are in is unbearable.

“We live in a society that becomes numb to crime due to normalcy. There is nothing normal about this; we will never stop until justice is served,” he added.

A month's mind mass for Claire was held in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley at 6pm on Saturday last.

Condolences were paid by local club Kilkerley Emmets, Derek’s former GAA club.

In an online post, the club said: “We would like to offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the McKenna family, in particular her parents, her father Derek (former player), her mother Deirdre and her sisters Mary, Sarah and Julia.

We cannot comprehend the pain you have experienced since Claire's untimely passing and you have all been in our thoughts and prayers and we will continue to remember you and your beautiful daughter Claire in our prayers.”