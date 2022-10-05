Family and friends pay tribute to victim of stabbing after Kerry funeral

“You had a heart of gold and you would help out a stranger if you could,” a family member said.

Tributes are pouring in for a man who died after being stabbed during an incident following a funeral in Kerry earlier today.

The man, named locally as Tom Dooley, suffered fatal injuries following a confrontation between a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

Gardai are investigating if the incident is linked to a feud that has been ongoing for eight years.

The victim was aged in his 40s and lived in Killarney.

Family and friends of Mr Dooley say they are mourning the loss of “a gentlemen.”

"I just don’t know what to say,” one said on social media. "You had a heart of gold.”

"I really can’t put into words it’s so hard to lose someone you love.”

Garda seal off area at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Mark O'Sullivan

Tributes called Mr Dooley one of “the nicest men to walk this earth.”

“You had a heart of gold and you would help out a stranger if you could,” a family member said.

"You’ll be sadly missed by everyone.”

Another wrote: “RIP to my cousin Tom Dooley, a gentleman, please God look over your family at this hard time.”

Another said they were thinking of his lovely family “at this very sad time.”

"God may mind them and give them strength”, they wrote.

The incident, which involved several people broke out in the vicinity of Rath Cemetery shortly before noon with further disturbances later reported near University Hospital Kerry.

A woman, understood to be the victim’s wife, was also seriously injured and is now receiving treatment.

It is understood that Mr Dooley died before he could be transferred to the hospital.

It’s understood that the deceased was in north Kerry to attend the funeral of a young mother.