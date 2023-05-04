Fake garda scammers order targets to pay €180k for porn offences in bogus email

In the email, scammers pretending to be gardaí claimed the recipient had “several criminal and judicial proceedings” against them.

The email claimed to have been sent by An Garda Síochána and Interpol

An Garda Síochána has shared a bogus police email as it issued a warning against online scams.

The garda Twitter account tweeted a photo of the correspondence on Thursday, which claimed to be sent by An Garda Síochána on behalf of Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organisation).

“We're aware of an e-mail based scam/fraud involving correspondence that claims to be from An Garda Síochána.

We're aware of an e-mail based scam/fraud involving correspondence that claims to be from An Garda Síochána.



We do not and will not contact a person that is under investigation in this way.



Our fraud prevention advice: https://t.co/1edQLQmmu4#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/y1dCmOmneB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 4, 2023

“We do not and will not contact a person that is under investigation in this way,” the tweet said.

In the email, scammers pretending to be gardaí claimed the recipient had “several criminal and judicial proceedings” against them as part of Interpol’s Operation Vico, a worldwide manhunt for convicted child molester Christopher Paul Neil in 2007.

The offences referenced in the message include pornography, exhibitionism, cyberpornography, and cyber onanism or masturbation.

The notice stated that “these penalties are up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of 180,000 euros”.

“Your fine is 180,000 euros, especially if the offences were committed on the Internet. You committed these offences after being approached on the Internet on ‘advertising sites, pornographic sites, dating sites, opening an exhibitionist page,’” it continued.

“The accused is invited to give his version of the facts unconditionally within 48 hours by e-mail for the examination and evaluation of sanctions.

“However, if the deadline is not met, a report is sent to the Criminal Court of Justice to issue an arrest warrant to the police and a national wanted notice against you.”

The scammers added that they “hope that everything is in order” and invited their targets to contact them using the email address provided.

The fake email was topped off with An Garda Síochána and Interpol’s logos.