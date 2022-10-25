Face of man (60) who died after Dublin assault as gardaí launch murder probe

Adnan, who was originally from Bosnia but had been living in Ireland for over 30 years, was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries

This is the man who is now the subject of a major Garda murder investigation following his violent death in Dublin over the weekend.

Adnan Asic (60) died after a fatal assault in the early hours of Saturday, October 22, as he was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Gardaí said that Adnan, who is originally from Bosnia but had been living in Ireland for over 30 years, was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.

Initially gardaí couldn't explain his injuries but a post mortem revealed he died as a result of a violent assault.

Speaking at the scene after launching a murder investigation, Superintendent Peter Burke of Blanchardstown Garda Station said: “Adnan was in Ireland for almost 30 years. He was a completely innocent man (of) this assault. He has family back in Bosnia and he has some family here in Ireland as well.”

Adnan had been found lying on the ground at the busy junction but gardai said he had not been hit by a car but had been violently assaulted.

“Adnan was fatally assaulted on this junction between 2am and 3am on Saturday morning, in the early hours,” Superintendent Burke added. “We’re appealing today for any witnesses or any person passing (in a car) that. would have dashcam footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station or indeed any garda station with this information.”

Gardai said in a statement that they they are “investigating all the circumstances” surrounding the death of the 60-year-old man in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at the weekend.

“An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer,” gardai added.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North at the junction with the Old Navan Road or the N3 (Mulhuddart) Flyover and surrounding areas between 2am and 3am on Saturday, October 22, to contact the investigation team at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In particular, they are appealing for any road users (particularly taxi drivers) travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.