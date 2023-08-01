Exposed: Sick brute caught on CCTV kicking cat to death faces jail

‘Thank God this horrible incident was recorded on their neighbour’s CCTV by chance’

This is the hard-hearted brute who’s been told he could be ‘booted’ into prison after he kicked a poor cat to death.

Mark Carson, pictured here for the first time, was told by a judge earlier this month he’s looking at a potential custodial sentence following his shocking attack which — unluckily for the 44-year-old — was all caught on camera.

Carson, of Maythorn Avenue in Coleraine, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to ginger cat Jasper while he was the animal’s keeper on March 24, 2020.

The court heard how the badly injured cat was found at the rear of Carson’s home and a member of the public took the animal to a vet for treatment.

What Carson didn’t know, though, was that his cruel act was being filmed.

Much loved: Jasper

CCTV footage shown to the court showed Carson repeatedly kicking the cat, which died a short time later.

A post-mortem revealed that the animal had suffered badly broken ribs as well as other injuries and had died from a “traumatic injury”.

The court was told that during a “sustained attack” the cat had “travelled seven feet” before being kicked several more times.Cold-hearted Carson was filmed returning to the scene and “flicked the cat over with his foot” while he was still alive but made no attempt to save him.

When he was identified by the incriminating evidence, the defendant said he and his partner had been allergic to the cat and suffered “a bad reaction” to the animal, although the court was not provided with any evidence of this.

Sources in Coleraine have laughed off Carson’s allergy excuse, pointing out he owns his own cat.

And residents in Carson’s neighbourhood have written to the judge and the Probation Service to express their concerns about the case and particularly what was said in court.

In the letter, which is addressed to ‘Judge King’, it states: “Everyone on our estate is distressed and disgusted with this needless killing.

“Thank God this horrible incident was by chance recorded on their neighbour’s CCTV.

“Please see attached a list of some of the people who are willing to put their names to the acceptance of the aforementioned true statement.”

More than a dozen people had signed the letter which has been seen by the Sunday World.

Jasper getting a cuddle

District Judge Peter King told Carson: “Your liberty is hanging by a thread and I take this extremely seriously.”

Adjourning sentencing for a Probation report, the judge told Carson: “I am absolutely giving you no guarantee, prepare yourself for a significant sentence. Anyone who kills an animal in the circumstances outlined is putting their liberty in jeopardy.”

He added: “This is a case that has a significant public interest. This sort of gratuitous violence is a red flag for future offending. Don’t be surprised if the outcome involved a period of custody.”

The judge also told Carson it was “almost inevitable” he would be banned from having animals in the future.

A source told the Sunday World: “What he did was absolutely disgusting and he would have got away with it if it hadn’t been caught on camera. Who knows if he’s done this kind of thing before or not? It’s hard to believe he just flipped one day and decided he’d kick a cat to death for no reason.”