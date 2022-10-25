Experts say legalising drugs may help save people from ‘tsunami of cocaine’ hitting Ireland

‘Users are not thinking about crime or the Kinahans, they are just looking to get high or have fun on a night out’

Leading voices on drug use in Ireland have said decriminalisation may help solve Ireland's addiction problems.

Criminologist Trina O’Connor told viewers of RTÉ’s Monday Night Live last night that “decriminalising the user” by allowing people to have small amounts of illicit drugs should be the next step for the country.

She said people should be given access to supports rather than going through the justice system.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said 70% of the drug cases in Irish courts are for possession for personal use and some for as little as drugs amounting to €2.

He said this targeting of calls a “complete waste of time” and resources for Gardaí.

He revealed that Ireland currently has the third highest overdose rate in Europe and people addicted to drugs feel like they can’t come forward without the risk of being treated like a criminal.

"There is a tsunami of cocaine coming at this country and Europe and we haven’t yet reached saturation,“ said Nicola Tallant, the Sunday World Investigations Editor.

RTÉ’s Monday Night Live took a deep-dive into the Kinahan drug cartel and how deeply they have damaged communities in Ireland.

Nicola Tallant revealed how the organised crime group has forged bonds with other mafia bosses internationally, forming a ‘super cartel’ and hiding out in the UAE for the last six years.

Kinahan bosses are “still living a luxurious lifestyle in the United Arab Emirates” despite recent sanctions, she told viewers.

The programme took a look at the damage the drug trade is doing to people in Ireland – and how much addiction services are struggling to cope.

3,500 people were on the waiting list for a detox bed last year, with most waiting at least nine months.

Conor Harris was an inter-county GAA player before he became hooked on cocaine, almost taking his own life after struggling with addiction and owing big debts to dealers.

“I swore when I finally did clear them off that I’d stop, but I couldn’t I just ended up getting in debt again and again and again,” he admitted.

"I needed to be removed from society to be taken away from the drugs,” he said on his struggles to quit after a near-death experience.

He said people can end up giving small amounts of their wages every week to feed their drug use, eventually amounting to €20k debts like he had.

Users like Conor are not thinking about crime or the Kinahans, he said, they are just looking to get high or have fun on a night out.

Communities are “broken” by drug abuse that is tearing families apart, Conor – who now works in addiction support – said, revealing people are going broke trying to clear the debt of family members.

One addiction support worker who appeared on the programme said children as young as 10 years-old have been using cannabis and casual conversations around drugs have implied to young people that they’re safe to use.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the lack of injection centres across the country is feeding the problem.

"Every day that this centre isn’t open means that somebody is more likely to contract Hepatitis-C, more likely to contract HIV and more likely to die in their own filth in a laneway in Dublin city centre,” the TD.

He said it is social inequality that is pulling children into the ranks of drug gangs.