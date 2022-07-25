Expert tests to determine cause of Louise Muckell’s death ‘could take weeks’

She had recently been the victim of a serious assault and gardaí suspect a person known to her was involved in this incident.

Expert tests could take weeks to determine if a former Limerick music teacher died as a result of an assault.

Louise Muckell (54) was found in her Rathkeale home with serious injuries last Tuesday and passed away the following day.

She had recently been the victim of a serious assault and gardaí suspect a person known to her was involved in this incident.

However, a post-mortem examination has not been able to determine the cause of death and specialist tests will need to be carried out by experts to establish how Ms Muckell died.

A source said this could take weeks and gardaí are not upgrading their inquiry until the cause of death has been established.

The Cois Deel estate in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick,where Louise Muckell was found

Investigators have also spoken to everybody who was in the property when Ms Muckell was assaulted, including the person suspected of attacking her.

A source told the Sunday World: “The investigation is ongoing but it could be days or weeks before the expert tests come back with a cause of death.

“This aspect is being handled through the Office of the State Pathologist.

“Gardaí have spoken to everyone who was in the property at the time but no arrests have yet been made, and how the matter progresses will be determined by whether the death was as a result of the assault.”

A major investigation led by gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick, is continuing into the circumstances surrounding Ms Muckell’s death, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

At this stage, it is believed she was assaulted by someone known to her at a house in the Windmill Street area of Limerick city on Tuesday, having spent time at the property from that Sunday.

The house was frequented by a number of people with alcohol dependency issues which has made it difficult for investigators to narrow down a timeline of events.

Ms Muckell was then dropped back to her home at Cois Deel in Rathkeale, around 30km away, before she was discovered critically injured later that evening.

She was brought to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead the following day.

Ms Muckell was regarded as a talented music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

In an appeal, gardaí said they are seeking to speak to any witnesses in relation to the matter.

“In particular, gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, July 17, 2022, and Tuesday, July 19, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” the spokesman added.