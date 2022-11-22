Ex teacher Donal McMahon who sexually assaulted teen boy in steam room freed from prison

Creepy McMahon shared a cell with infamous paedophile Kieran Creavan

McMahon was housed with ex-RTE producer Kieran Creaven in the Midlands Prison

McMahon was collected by a couple and taken away from the prison after serving his sentence imposed in 2020 — © Gary Ashe

A retired teacher who sexually assaulted a teen boy at a popular family water attraction is out of prison after serving his time.

Donal McMahon (72) recently emerged from the Midlands Prison having completed the two and a half year sentence he got in December 2020.

During his time on the sex offenders’ wing he shared a cell with ex-RTE producer Kieran Creavan, who was jailed for sexually abusing and exploiting kids in Ireland, the UK and the Philippines.

McMahon was picked up from the Co Laois prison by a couple on a Friday morning and driven away.

The former teacher at CBS The Green in Tralee, Co Kerry had pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault against the teenage boy at Tralee Aqua Dome in February 2018.

McMahon was collected by a couple and taken away from the prison after serving his sentence imposed in 2020 — © Gary Ashe

He was sentenced in December 2020 when a victim impact statement was read in court by the boy’s mother.

His victim said he “felt ashamed” and had “dark feelings” after the attack but that he wanted to speak out to protect others.

The teenager had feared speaking out about the attack because he was afraid he would be ridiculed and mocked.

“I feel ashamed. I know people will make fun of me and ask me questions,” the boy said.

His mother told The Kerryman: “We got justice and we hope this will encourage other victims of sexual crimes to come forward.”

The court previously heard how the teenager was at the Aqua Dome with a friend where he went into a steam room.

In there, an older man that later turned out to be McMahon stared at him and asked him: “Do you like it hot?”

The staring continued until the victim’s friend entered the steam room, but when the boy later went to the sauna alone Donal McMahon followed him and sat down next to him.

McMahon was housed with ex-RTE producer Kieran Creaven in the Midlands Prison

He started rubbing the victim’s leg and then pulled the boy’s togs down and groped him.

“I completely froze. I was so scared I couldn’t move,” the boy later told gardai.

A number of times during the attack, the court heard, Donal McMahon went to the sauna window to check no one was coming before returning to attack the boy again.

At one point McMahon asked his victim “do you like it?” and as he left the sauna he asked the boy if he’d be there again tomorrow.

The boy and his friend immediately told staff at reception what had happened and gardai were alerted.

McMahon, who was identified from CCTV footage and initially denied all allegations against him, later pleaded guilty to the charges.

Trial judge Tom O’Donnell described the attack as an “appalling” act that had a profound psychological effect on the young man and his family and left the young man “extremely traumatised”.

“The accused is a retired teacher. One would have expected from his experience he would be trying to protect students rather than take advantage of them, as he did with this young man,” the judge said.

McMahon was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.