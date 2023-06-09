Ex-senior garda who investigated sex crimes is arrested over rape allegations

He was arrested this morning in Dublin and is being held at a south inner city garda station in the capital.

A former senior garda who is being questioned this evening on allegations of rape was involved in many cases where he investigated multiple high profile sexual abuse cases.

He is being questioned by specialist detectives on allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

It is understood that the investigation into the former garda has been ongoing for over a year.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said that the man was arrested for “alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.”

In a statement the Garda Press Office also confirmed that the man was a former member of An Garda Síochána but is now a private citizen.

He is being detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours meaning a decision to release or charge him with a criminal offence must be made by tomorrow.

Senior sources say that the news of the man’s arrest has sent “shockwaves” through An Garda Siochana.

“Many members of all ranks are shocked about this arrest,” one source said.

The former officer served at a senior level in An Garda Síochána for many years but he has been under investigation now for some time.