Ex-Irish international arrested after cocaine worth €4,500 found following garda chase

The former Premier League player and one other man were arrested in the Crumlin area of Dublin in the early hours of this morning

A well-known former Irish footballer has been arrested after drugs were discovered in the car he was in following a Garda chase.

The former Premier League player and one other man were arrested in the Crumlin area of Dublin in the early hours of this morning and quizzed by gardai in relation to dangerous driving and the seizure of drugs.

A quantity of suspected cocaine, believed to be worth in the region of €4,500, was discovered in the vehicle after it was stopped.

The ex-international was arrested after the car he was driving allegedly failed to stop for gardaí in south Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

The vehicle was pursued from Crumlin and broke a number of red lights before stopping in the Chapelizod area.

The driver and a male passenger exited the car and fled but were arrested following a brief foot chase.

During a search of the car gardaí recovered around €4,500 worth of cocaine from the glove box.

A number of other items, including gloves and a baton, are also understood to have been discovered in the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and brought to Crumlin garda station where they were quizzed on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

The ex-premier league star is also being investigated for dangerous driving offences.

Both will appear before Dublin district court at a later date and are expected to face charges including road traffic offences and being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

Gardaí said they arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, January 6, “in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12”.

"A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.”

They have since been station bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.