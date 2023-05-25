Ex-cop quizzed after he’s allegedly caught tying wire between trees on popular bike route

It is believed the man was arrested on foot of video evidence captured by a hidden camera at the scene

A camera placed to capture wildlife took this footage of a man – claimed to be an ex-cop – attaching wire to trees along the popular cycling route in Binevanagh Forest, Co Derry

A camera placed to capture wildlife took this footage of a man – claimed to be an ex-cop – attaching wire to trees along the popular cycling route in Binevanagh Forest, Co Derry

A camera placed to capture wildlife took this footage of a man – claimed to be an ex-cop – attaching wire to trees along the popular cycling route in Binevanagh Forest, Co Derry

An ex-cop has been questioned about an alleged attack which could have seriously injured or even killed mountain bikers.

The former police officer, who is in his 50s, was arrested after the PSNI received a report about wire tied between trees in Binevenagh Forest in Co Derry last week.

It is believed the man was arrested on foot of video evidence captured by a hidden camera at the scene.

The man, who is understood to have retired from the police, was this week quizzed about the incident before being released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information which could help their ongoing investigation to come forward.

They have also warned mountain bikers and other people using wooded areas in the region to be vigilant in case wire has been put up at other locations.

Binevenagh Forest is one of the most popular locations for mountain biking in Northern Ireland and offers a number of challenging routes through stunning scenery.

A camera placed to capture wildlife took this footage of a man – claimed to be an ex-cop – attaching wire to trees along the popular cycling route in Binevanagh Forest, Co Derry

Details of the recent alleged attack against mountain bikers first emerged on Monday when police released a statement appealing for witnesses.

Chief Inspector, Sinead McIldowney said police had received a report earlier that day that wire had been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area the previous Friday.

“It is believed that this occurred sometime between 3pm and 4pm,” said Chief Inspector McIldowney.

“Our enquiries are progressing but we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1443 of 15/5/23.

“We are aware of video footage which is circulating online and this is currently being reviewed.”

The video footage, which has been seen by the Sunday World, shows a man appearing to connect a piece of wire to a tree before stretching and attaching the wire at chest height to a nearby tree.

It is understood the footage was taken from a camera placed in the forest to monitor wildlife in the area.

The video has been shared online among mountain biking enthusiasts in Northern Ireland.

Writing on social media, several people described their horror at the placing of wire across a known mountain bike track.

One mountain biker wrote: “Thing is this isn’t like dragging a log across a trail or blocking with a few rocks. This is stringing a wire between two trees with no other purpose but to cause injury.”

Chief Inspector McIldowney said enquiries into the incident are continuing and urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to police.

“We are conducting robust enquiries, but I would encourage members of the public making use of any wooded areas in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to be vigilant.

“Take care if you are using these areas for recreational purposes and please report anything suspicious to police.”

A camera placed to capture wildlife took this footage of a man – claimed to be an ex-cop – attaching wire to trees along the popular cycling route in Binevanagh Forest, Co Derry

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, a PSNI spokesperson said the man arrested had been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It is not the first time wire has been placed across trails used by bikers in Northern Ireland.

In 2016, wire was found at head height along a mountain bike course at Kilbroney Park in Rostrevor, Co Down.

The wires were found in advance of a competition in a forest area of the park. Organisers said the wires were placed along downhill sections where riders could reach speeds of up to 40mph.

At the time, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This was an unbelievably dangerous thing to do. Whoever is responsible could have caused great injury to those participating.”

In 2018, wire was found stretched tightly between trees at chest height at Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast.

A few months earlier trees were placed on the route and a hole dug in a bid to throw cyclists off their bikes.