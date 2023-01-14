Everton display photo of murdered Natalie McNally before game with Southampton

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

A tribute in memory of Natalie McNally is displayed prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park. PA — © PA

A tribute has been paid to Natalie McNally at Everton’s stadium, Goodison Park.

A photo of Natalie standing with father outside the stadium was displayed on a screen at the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

“May she rest in peace,” the message read.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Friday night to allow for further inquiries.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had allowed them into her home.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally was held last week at Stormont buildings, which was attended by her three brothers.

Natalie McNally and her dad Noel enjoying a game at Goodison Park.

Natalie McNally’s father last week told the Sunday World he struggled to identify his daughter’s body because of the horrific injuries she suffered.

Despite a huge manhunt, no one has yet been charged with Natalie’s murder.

Natalie’s father, Noel, said they believe people close to her killer may be protecting him.

“Somebody knows that fella, whether it’s his wife, whether it’s his girlfriend, his mother, father or friends, they are bound to know,” he told the Sunday World.

“The police think the person that killed Natalie knew her, so these people must know this fella knew Natalie.

“You don’t go and kill someone as brutally as that and just walk about normal and think nothing of it.

“People may be watching this fella and saying, ‘he knew Natalie, could it have been him that done it?’

“I think they must know, you can’t go and do something like that and then just go home and act normally.”

Mr McNally spoke about the heartbreaking moment when he had to identify his beloved daughter’s body.

“It was just like you see on the TV, they pulled the curtain back, but I had to look about three or four times before I could say yes definitely that was Natalie.

“What he done to her. He battered her, he hit her over the head with something, he strangled her, she had bones broke in her neck too, and then he stabbed her to death.

“He didn’t just come in and just stab her, it was a frenzied attack.”

“She was brutally murdered. He left her there, he knew she was either dead or dying and calmly walked out,” added Natalie’s mother, Bernie.

The PSNI have released CCTV footage of the suspected killer walking away from Natalie’s home at Silverwood Green.

The CCTV footage shows a man entering the street at 8.52pm on December 18 and then leaving at 9.30pm.