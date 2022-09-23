Europol strike deal with UAE to send ‘clear sign’ criminals like the Kinahan cartel leaders

International authorities are teaming up to close in on gang leaders – like the Kinahan cartel bosses – who are based in the United Arab Emirates.

Europol has brought the United Arab Emirates further into the international policing fold as both organisations signed an agreement vowing “a clear signal to criminals” .

The new deal provides EU authorities with access to crucial information that could help them close in on gangland criminals based in the Gulf State - such as Daniel Kinahan and his father Christy Snr.

Under the ‘A Liaison Officer Agreement’, law enforcement officers from the UAE will now have a permanent base at Europol’s headquarters in the Netherlands.

"The United Arab Emirates is a key security partner in the fight against the most pressing criminal threats of today,” Europol Executive Director Catherine de Bolle said.

"I welcome this agreement which will mark a new level of cooperation in international policing by connecting Emirati law enforcement with their counterparts in all of Europe’s Member States and partner countries. By doing so, we are sending together a clear signal to criminals.”

The deepening of links between the UAE and European member states is part of a clamp down on crime gangs like the Kinahans who have already been hit by major US sanctions and assets seizures.

The cartel was named as a top target of EU crime laws aiming to take down “big and dangerous criminal organisations” in May.

"They’re very difficult to convict, these specific persons,” Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs said at the time.

“But now we (can) make it possible in cases for example like the Kinahan cartel, where we have a huge cartel, but the bosses (we) have been unable to really go after.”

"They are acting in Dubai, in Spain, In Ireland, and in a lot of other countries and they have been involved in drug trafficking, in firearms, in trafficking, in murders.”

daniel kinahan

Today’s deal between Europol and UAE authorities is a milestone in international police enforcement that will bring forces closer

Gardaí have already expanded their network into the UAE with a senior Liason Officer based n the country since July.

This latest move will add pressure into he already beleaguered Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) after leading members were sanctioned by the US government.

In April, US law enforcement announced major sanctions against Christy Kinahan, his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr, and others connected to the Kinahans.

US authorities have also offered a $5 million reward for information that would lead to convictions.

We also revealed recent that after their assets were frozen in Dubai, the leaders of the KOCG are said to be desperately trying to move their assets out of the Gulf State.

UAE officials recently froze all assets belonging to the key members of the Kinahan Cartel following a wave of negative publicity after they were sanctioned by the US government.