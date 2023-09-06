Episode 366: The extradition of the Kinahan Cartel from Dubai and the criminals in exile

However, a file compiled over years by officers at the Garda's Drug and Organized Crime Bureau remains with the director of public prosecution, and it could be months before any charges are directed

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has travelled to the United Arab Emirates, in a move that has raised hopes that the Kinahan top command may be on their way home.

However, a file compiled over years by officers at the Garda's Drug and Organized Crime Bureau remains with the director of public prosecution, and it could be months before any charges are directed, and nothing is believed to be imminent around the arrest of father Christy Kinahan Sr and his two sons - Daniel and Christopher Jr.

Meanwhile, in Spain criminal John Gilligan smirked as he beat a jail term in a plea deal which saw him walk free from court on gun and drug charges. Today I'm talking with Niall Donald about the criminal kingpins in exile.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –