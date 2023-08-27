Episode 363: What turned nurse Lucy Letby into a cold blooded baby killer?

Violent scenes in Co Clare have not stoked the same political action as recent incidents in Dublin

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Nurse Lucy Letby lived an unremarkable, ordinary life before becoming a suspect in one of the most barbaric and heinous crime imaginable – killing seven newborn babies.

While working in a UK hospital, the 33-year-old carried went on a killing spree where she attacked and poisoned innocent children as they lay defenceless in hospital.

But as she begins her life sentence for murder, Letby’s motive for her shocking and calculated crimes remain a mystery. Nothing in her past or family background appears to explain how Letby would go on to become a serial killer.

Niall Donald is joined by psychologist and true crime expert Emma Kenny to talk about female serial killers and what could have driven Lucy Letby to kill.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –