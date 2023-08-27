Episode 362: Where is the political outcry following terrifying violence in Co Clare?

Violent scenes in Co Clare have not stoked the same political action as recent incidents in Dublin

A video showing a gang of masked men smashing up a halting site with slash hooks and sledge-hammers in Co Clare has gone viral this week on social media.

The shocking attack is the latest incident being linked to a long running feud between criminals in the area.

But despite the level of violence in the footage, the political reaction to the gang attack has been muted to say the least.

Unlike Talbot Street, which was visited by politicians after a US tourist was assaulted, Government Ministers have yet to arrive in Co Clare to reassure the families affected

Niall Donald speaks with Sunday World journalist Eamon Dillon about lawlessness in Co Clare and the reaction to it.

