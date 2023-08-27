Episode 361: The life and crimes of Stefan Saunders

The tiger kidnapper has now set up a locksmith business.

This is stefan Saunders,a suspected tiger kidnapper.He was arrested ystrday during the CIT in Dunboyne.

He once headed-up a gang who allegedly specialised in multi-million euro bank heists – but now Stefan Saunders is set to use his skills to launch a new career as a locksmith.

Last year, CAB seized two homes, as well as luxury cars from Saunders, after they were declared the proceeds of crime in the High court.

Gardai had given evidence of how Saunders was the leader of a notorious gang linked to tiger-kidnappings and bank robberies and had gone on a decade-long spending spree with his wife.

But now, it has emerged that the poacher has turned gamekeeper as Saunders is set to launch a new career after his wife set up a locksmith business.

Niall Donald is joined by Eamon Dillon to discuss the life and crimes of Stefan Saunders

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

