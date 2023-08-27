Episode 360: Is Dublin really a lawless city?

Robin Schiller joins Niall Donald to discuss

After a summer of headlines about violence in Dublin, armed Gardai are set to patrol the streets of the city it was announced that armed officers will maintain a visible presence in the city after an outcry about the law-and-order.

The new €10 million plan came after business owners met with Gardai to claim there had been a spike in anti-social behaviour in the inner-city.

But in a series of interviews, senior Gardai suggested that the figures did not back up the perception that violent crime was on the up.

Niall Donald is joined by Irish Independent reporter Robin Schiller about to discuss whether Dublin is a really a lawless city.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –