Episode 358: What fate will await the Kinahans if they are extradited home to Ireland?

Garda Comissioner Drew Harris revealed a file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions

A homecoming of epic proportions will be on the cards for the leaders of the Kinahan organised crime group as the Irish director of public prosecutions considers which charges to level against Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons Daniel, and Christopher Jnr.

After years of speculation as to which country they will face trial in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed this week that Ireland is hoping to have the trio home before the Special Criminal Court.

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about the implications of any decision by the DPP, about the under pressure Garda Commissioners rush to break the news to the political classes and about the unprecedented plans that will have to be put in place around a forthcoming trial.

