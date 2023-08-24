Episode 356: Cold case killer Noel Long suspected of attacks on sex workers

The killer recently lodged an appeal against his conviction for the 1981 murder of Nora Sheehan

As Noel Long begins a life sentence for the cold case murder of mother of three Nora Sheehan, new details of his suspected links to attacks on sex workers have emerged.

Last week long lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder in Cork 42 years ago.

But as he awaits to hear if his appeal will be heard, new information has come to light linking Noel to a series of attacks on sex workers in Cork in the 1990s. He is said to have beaten his victims so badly that they were left in hospital with severe injuries.

Niall Donald is joined by Clodagh Meaney to discuss the predatory past of the killer.

