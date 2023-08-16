Episode 351: How young people in State care have been targeted by sex predators

A paper published by academics in UCD detailed how school girls are being coerced into carrying out sex acts in exchange for luxury goods.

Tusla services in Louth and Meath were compliant in two of the six criteria assessed.

It is the shocking report that detailed how young children in the care of the State are being targeted for sex by predatory men.

It described how gangs of men had been hanging around hotel lobbies waiting to prey on vulnerable young children, who the State is meant to be protecting.

While the paper made headlines for a few days it has been quickly been pushed off the news agenda.

Eamon Dillon joins Niall Donald to discuss why the public should be more outraged by these sickening revelations.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

