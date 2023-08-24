Episode 349: The biggest under-cover gun-running investigation in the UK

Michael Hallowes joins Nicola to discuss the operation

He's the former Scotland Yard detective who headed up the hunt for the supplier of dangerous MAC 10 automatic machine guns that found their way into the hands of underworld criminals, terrifying communities and facilitating murders from Dublin to Glasgow and across the UK.

Now Michael Hallowes has penned the story of the UK's biggest gun-running investigation which followed the trail right to the head of the weapon supply gang and uncovered a fascinating tapestry of criminals, undercover operatives and even politicans caught up in the plot.

Nicola is joined by Michael to talk about Operation Abonar and the greed that lay at the very top of a chilling supply network.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

