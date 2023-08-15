Episode 348: The truth behind the world of money laundering, drugs and international narco-terrorism

He has a string of convictions.

An intrepid Irish American cop joins the dots between Hezbollah, Syrian Dictator Bashar Al Assad’s brutal war, and some of Europe’s biggest drug lords.

It sounds the plot from an episode of Homelands but it’s all true and forms the incredible geo political story that plays out on the pages of Chasing Shadows, A True Story of Drugs, War and the secret world of International Crime.

Nicola is joined by author Miles Johnson, a journalist with the Financial Crimes. They talk about the intriguing world of money laundering which sees criminals fund war, the eye watering profits of cocaine dealing in Europe, the shady terrorists who’ve cashed in on the journey of the drug from Colombia to the pubs and clubs of every city and country town in Ireland and the reasons why the Kinahan organisation are being offered sanctuary in Dubai.

