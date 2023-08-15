Episode 347: Killer Noel Long's enduring history of sexual violence

He has a string of convictions.

Noel Long has been found guilty of murdering Nora Sheehan, whose body was found in June 1981. Photo: Collins Courts

Cold case killer Noel Long was jailed last week for the murder of tragic mum Nora Sheehan in Cork 42 years ago.

But this week his sister has said she was afraid of him since she was just six.

Nicola is joined by Crime World’s Clodagh Meaney to talk about Long and his history of sexual violence against women.

