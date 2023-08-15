Episode 346: How new weapons charges for Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh will shake the Kinahan cartel

Eamon Dillion joins Nicola to discuss the revelations

Thomas Bomber Kavanagh co-operated with police during an investigation into weapons and their location in Ireland.

The crime boss, serving 21 years in prison for drug dealing, appeared in court on weapon charges but a Judge at Westminster Magistrates Court heard that he led officers to the guns and ammunition. They were discovered in Newry in 2021.

Messages taken from the Encrochat phone hack were also described as forming part of the National Crime Agency case against Kavanagh and two co-conspirators.

The same case involves his son Jack Kavanagh and brother in law Liam Byrne who are both fighting extradition to the UK from Spain.

Nicola is joined by journalist Eamon Dillon to talk about the court revelations which will leave the Kinahan network worried that one of their own may be helping out the police

