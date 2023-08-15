CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 344: Maurice Sines and his connection to the Kinahan cartel

The millionaire forged a close friendship with the mob

Maurice Sines

Nicola Tallant

A caravan park millionaire Maurice Sines has made news in the high profile financial bible Bloomberg after setting in place a train of events that has threatened the liquidity of a multi billion euro company.

But who is Sines and what are his connections to the Kinahan Cartel?

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about the self-professed Romany Gypsy and his very close friendship with some of Ireland’s most notorious criminals.

