Episode 343: Noel Long - What the jury didn't hear as he is convicted of the 1981 murder of Nora Sheehan

Noel Long, who was handed down a mandatory life sentence following his conviction for the 1981 murder of Nora Sheehan.

Cold case killer Noel Long was found guilty today of the murder Nora Sheehan in Cork 42 years ago.

Crime World's Clodagh Meaney attended the trial and heard the in camera evidence and arguments as he tried repeatedly to have the charges withdrawn.

She was also there for the emotional moment when he was finally found guilty and when a family ended their four year wait for justice for a loving mother.

