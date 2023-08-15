CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 341: Noel Long trial - jury deliberate in the oldest murder case to be prosecuted in the state

The jury have to decide between three charges including not guilty of murder.

Noel Long. File photo: Collins Courts.

Nicola Tallant

The jury in the trial of 74 year old man Noel Long who is accused of the murder of Nora Sheehan in 1981 retired on Thursday evening to resume deliberations on Friday morning.

Long of Passage West in Cork has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder at an unknown place 42 years ago.

The jury of seven men and four women had deliberated for almost four hours on Thursday after requesting a drawing of the injuries Mrs Sheehan sustained which was not available to them.

Nicola speaks to Clodagh Meaney as a verdict is awaited in the Cold Case trial.

