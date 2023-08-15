Episode 340: Noel Long trial - the closing statements and what's next
The jury have been sent to deliberate on their verdict
As the prosecution and defence gave their closing speeches in the murder trial of Noel Long accused in the 1981 death of Nora Sheehan, we look at the final comments, the evidence and what we expect to happen next.
Clodagh Meaney speaks to Niall Donald about what she’s seen and heard in court.
