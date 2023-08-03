Episode 339: How a top cop helped crack the case of the Scissor Sisters

Fomer Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan recently released a memoir

Linda (left) and Charlotte Mulhall, photographed in 2005, became known as the ‘Scissor Sisters’ after the killing of Farah Swaleh Noor

A dismembered body of an unidentified victim, a missing head and a mystery that took years to solve. The case of Farah Swaleh Noor and the so called Scissor Sisters who were convicted of his brutal death fascinated the nation but behind the scenes one Detective was uncovering a tragic story that he would never forget.

Nicola speaks with retired Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan about the body in the canal and the efforts he went to find out what happened.

He tells about the murder cases, feuds and operations that defined his career and which form the intriguing narrative of his new book 'Cracking the Case'.

