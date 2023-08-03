Episode 338: Noel Long trial - the evidence heard from Dr Marie Cassidy

The former State Pathologist was called by the defence

The trial of Noel Long for the murder of Nora Sheehan in 1981 entered its final phase when the Prosecution and the Defence give their closing speeches.

Long has pleaded not guilty to the cold case murder of the 54-year-old woman from Ballyphehane in Cork 42 years ago.

Nicola speaks with Crime World’s Clodagh Meaney about the latest evidence in the trial.

